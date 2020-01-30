M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 236,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,832. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

