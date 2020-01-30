M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 12,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,878. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

