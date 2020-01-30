M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 115,948 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.