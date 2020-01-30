M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.88 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 44,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,574. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.