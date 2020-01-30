M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 797,358 Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 797,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 299,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,421. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

