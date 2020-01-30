M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 567,934 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 567,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.21. 3,902,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

