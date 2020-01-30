M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. United States Cellular Corp has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $58.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

