Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of MTA traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.99. 129,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$8.61.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

