Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

