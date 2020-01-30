Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.