Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

Meridian Bank stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

MRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.