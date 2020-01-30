Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

