Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

MRK traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

