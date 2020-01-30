Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of MLNX traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.56. 48,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research firms have commented on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

