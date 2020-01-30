MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 755,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 167,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.20.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

