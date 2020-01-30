MEET.ONE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $536,506.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $536,506.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

