Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $193.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.63.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.84. 307,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.