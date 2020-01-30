Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,253. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

