Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.48. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,337,675 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $748.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.50.

In other Mayne Pharma Group news, insider Scott Richards 2,555,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

