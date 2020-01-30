Max Property Group Hits Market Cap of $563,339.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $563,339.00 and approximately $24,490.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

999 (999) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005801 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000632 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005815 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.