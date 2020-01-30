Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.