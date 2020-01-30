Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.87, 8,393,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,729,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

