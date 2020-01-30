Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.