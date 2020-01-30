Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 476.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 909.1%.

MMLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,126. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,894 shares of company stock worth $61,134 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMLP. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

