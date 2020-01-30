Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 654.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

