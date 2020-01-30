Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 4,148,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.
