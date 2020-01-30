Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 4,148,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

