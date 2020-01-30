ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

