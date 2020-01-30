Main Street Research LLC Sells 99 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

