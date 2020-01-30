MaidSafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277,313.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $51.89 million and approximately $277,313.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX.

