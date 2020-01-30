Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after buying an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.70. 72,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

