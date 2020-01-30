Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.55. 12,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.67. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

