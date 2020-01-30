Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,594 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,479,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of XOP stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,417,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

