Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,891,000 after purchasing an additional 686,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 633,558 shares in the last quarter.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 46,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,168. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

