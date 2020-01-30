Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $123.86. 1,776,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,578. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

