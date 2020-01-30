Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 35,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,472. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

