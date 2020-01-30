Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

