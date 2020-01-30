M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

M.D.C. stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

