LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,208,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.45. 2,807,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

