Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

LBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

LBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

