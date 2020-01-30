Lunyr (LUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.16 million and $4.14 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00010040 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

