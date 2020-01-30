Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 698,955 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $333.36 million and a P/E ratio of -88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.