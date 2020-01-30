Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 990 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

