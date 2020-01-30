Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.10 million and $89.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
