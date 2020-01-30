London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

SPXCF stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.