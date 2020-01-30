Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 8,045 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.08 on Thursday, reaching $1,444.62. 175,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

