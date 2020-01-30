LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.55

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.55 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 5010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

