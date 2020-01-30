LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LMFA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,116. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

