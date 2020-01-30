Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.53. The company had a trading volume of 72,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.48. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

