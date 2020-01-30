Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.94. 31,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,892. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.