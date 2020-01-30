Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuit by 421.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 25,510.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,355,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.60 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

